Multi-Capable Wingmen

Senior Airman Marcus Figler, an electrical systems journeyman with the 910th Civil Engineer Squadron, navigates his way out of the woods, April 1, 2023, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia. The 910th CES traveled to Dobbins ARB, March 30 - April 2, for a 96-hour operations training in field conditions. Defenders assigned to the 910th Security Forces Squadron attended the training to teach land navigation, individual movement techniques, convoy operations, tactical communication and integrated defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

