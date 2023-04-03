Multi-Capable Wingmen

Senior Airman Brandon Strachan, an HVAC helper with the 910th Civil Engineer Squadron, practices a tactical combat movement, April 1, 2023, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia. The 910th CES traveled to Dobbins ARB, March 30 - April 2, for a 96-hour operations training in field conditions. Defenders assigned to the 910th Security Forces Squadron attended the training to teach land navigation, individual movement techniques, convoy operations, tactical communication and integrated defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

