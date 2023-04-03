Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multi-Capable Wingmen [Image 8 of 11]

    Multi-Capable Wingmen

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Brandon Strachan, an HVAC helper with the 910th Civil Engineer Squadron, practices a tactical combat movement, April 1, 2023, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia. The 910th CES traveled to Dobbins ARB, March 30 - April 2, for a 96-hour operations training in field conditions. Defenders assigned to the 910th Security Forces Squadron attended the training to teach land navigation, individual movement techniques, convoy operations, tactical communication and integrated defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 09:40
    Photo ID: 7727331
    VIRIN: 230401-F-WH833-1227
    Resolution: 7280x4550
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Capable Wingmen [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dobbin it
    Dobbin it
    Multi-Capable Wingmen
    Dobbin it
    Multi-Capable Wingmen
    Multi-Capable Wingmen
    Dobbin it
    Multi-Capable Wingmen
    Dobbin it
    Dobbin it
    Multi-Capable Wingmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Ready
    Agile Combat Employment
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Reserve Reform
    Multi-Capable Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT