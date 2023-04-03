Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 910th Civil Engineer Squadron take a land navigation course, April 1, 2023, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia. The 910th CES traveled to Dobbins ARB, March 30 - April 2, for a 96-hour operations training in field conditions. Defenders assigned to the 910th Security Forces Squadron attended the training to teach land navigation, individual movement techniques, convoy operations, tactical communication and integrated defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

