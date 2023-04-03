An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, flies over the Korean Peninsula, April 4, 2023. The F-16 entered the U.S Air Force inventory in 1979 and since has undergone a number of modernization efforts; most recently the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center began providing F-16s Post Block Integration Team (PoBIT) upgrades. PoBIT combines 22 various upgrades to the F-16’s avionics, improving the weapon systems lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Kaylin P. Hankerson)
This work, 8FW flies first 7AF PoBIT upgraded F-16 [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
