    8FW flies first 7AF PoBIT upgraded F-16 [Image 2 of 4]

    8FW flies first 7AF PoBIT upgraded F-16

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, fly over the Korean Peninsula, April 4, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly maneuverable, multi-role fighter aircraft that provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has provided the F-16 fleet various modifications and upgrades since entering the Air Force inventory in 1979. The Post Block Integration Team (PoBIT) project is the most recent large-scale upgrade to the F-16, encompassing 22 combined modifications that increase survivability and accuracy of the weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Kaylin P. Hankerson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 02:10
    Photo ID: 7727140
    VIRIN: 230404-F-HZ502-1199
    Resolution: 3287x1994
    Size: 492.18 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8FW flies first 7AF PoBIT upgraded F-16 [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    F-16
    Kunsan
    Modernization
    7th Air Force
    Innovation

