8FW flies first 7AF PoBIT upgraded F-16

An F-16 Fighting Falcon piloted by Col. John D. Caldwell, 8th Fighter Wing vice commander, prepares to land at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 4, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly maneuverable, multi-role fighter aircraft that provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has provided the F-16 fleet various modifications and upgrades since entering the Air Force inventory in 1979. The Post Block Integration Team (PoBIT) project is the most recent large-scale upgrade to the F-16, encompassing 22 combined modifications that increase survivability and accuracy of the weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Kaylin P. Hankerson)

