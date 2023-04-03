8 FW flies first 7AF PoBIT upgraded F-16

Photo By Capt. Kaylin Hankerson | An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Kaylin Hankerson | An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, flies over the Korean Peninsula, April 4, 2023. The F-16 entered the U.S Air Force inventory in 1979 and since has undergone a number of modernization efforts; most recently the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center began providing F-16s Post Block Integration Team (PoBIT) upgrades. PoBIT combines 22 various upgrades to the F-16’s avionics, improving the weapon systems lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Kaylin P. Hankerson) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea --

After receiving the first phase of one of the largest modernization efforts in U.S. Air Force F-16 program history, an upgraded Fighting Falcon has rejoined the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pack, April 4, 2023.



Wolf Pack Tail 021 has returned to 8 FW operations after about 7 weeks away for maintenance, where the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Post Block Integration Team, or “PoBIT” project, provided the 1989 aircraft with the first wave of 22 modifications designed to improve F-16 lethality to meet the needs of current day and future operations.



Piloting WP 021 for its first operational flight back with the Wolf Pack, Col. John D. Caldwell, 8 FW vice commander, experienced firsthand what the updated systems brought to the platform.



“The upgraded equipment I flew with today greatly improved my situational awareness, allowing me to receive and process information at a much faster rate than other F-16s in the past,” said Caldwell. “The information was quick, reliable and presented on the new displays in a way that reduced my workload and improved effectiveness for all aspects of the flight.”



The main feature of the PoBIT upgrade is the installation of the APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) with active electronically scanned array and the Center Display Unit (CDU), technology that ultimately gives the F-16 and its pilot a clearer vision of the threat picture to increase both the survivability and accuracy of the weapon system.



“The F-16 is planned to continue service into the 2040’s, so this upgrade is critical to making sure we are keeping pace with the evolving threat environment,” said Caldwell. “The main components that I interacted with today [the CDU and APG-83 SABR] are both critical pieces that work together to bring the F-16 closer to fifth generation capabilities, which will keep the F-16 relevant to the fight.”



Other notable upgrades to the platform’s avionics from this round of PoBIT upgrades included a programmable data generator, new-generation electronic warfare capability, a communications suite upgrade and a modernized mission computer.



“The avionics upgrades allow pilots to take full advantage of the jet's advanced weapons and sensors, it is capable of providing high speed data and/or high-resolution video and ultimately aids the pilot in tactical decision making,” said Capt. Michael C. Durham, 8th Operations Support Squadron, Weapons Tactics Officer. “The upgraded radar, specifically, allows us to track a greater number of targets at longer ranges in both cooperative and non-permissive environments while also improving the F-16’s all-weather capabilities by adding synthetic aperture radar mapping for target nomination and engagement.”



Durham, who took the lead on testing the jet’s system upgrades upon its return to the Wolf Pack fleet, said the upgrades will expand the F-16’s participation in future operations.



“These PoBIT upgrades play a large role in the future of F-16 support for Combatant Commanders across the [area of operations],” said Durham. “The survivability and lethality improvements these modifications provide factor into determining which conflicts the F-16 will participate in and in what capacity, which greatly expands our leaders’ options in contingency planning to support national security objectives.”



WP Tail 021 was the first 7th Air Force F-16 to return to flight operations with PoBIT upgrades and, as the rest of the fleet follows suit, the modernization effort will improve the USAF’s ability to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific region and the stability of the Korean Peninsula.



“With regards to the Wolf Pack’s ‘Take the Fight North’ mission, these upgrades primarily allow us to keep pace with near-peer threats, but also have a large hand in the deterrence mission,” said Caldwell. “It will definitely be a part of the decision calculus for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), because the more lethal and survivable we can make our forces here on the peninsula, the more likely we are to deter aggression. The goal is to present a force so capable, that [the DPRK] decides, instead of pulling a trigger, to pick up the phone to talk. Of course, if deterrence breaks down, the modernization program will significantly improve our ability to defend South Korea and take the fight north if necessary.”



PoBIT upgrades for the F-16 fleet are being conducted in various phases over the next couple of years to provide the aircraft the necessary updates while ensuring operational requirements can still be met.