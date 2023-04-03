BAMC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins

Brooke Army Medical Center’s new command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Major John Dobbins, addresses the audience at a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 5, 2023. Dobbins pledged to continue enabling Team BAMC to be the premier medical center in the Department of Defense while highlighting the importance of sustaining a ready medical force and a medically ready force. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

