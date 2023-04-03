Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins [Image 4 of 4]

    BAMC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center’s new command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Major John Dobbins, addresses the audience at a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 5, 2023. Dobbins pledged to continue enabling Team BAMC to be the premier medical center in the Department of Defense while highlighting the importance of sustaining a ready medical force and a medically ready force. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    This work, BAMC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins [Image 4 of 4], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

