BAMC bids farewell to Reynolds, welcomes Dobbins during change of responsibility

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Brooke Army Medical Center’s new command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Major John...... read more read more Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Brooke Army Medical Center’s new command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Major John Dobbins, addresses the audience at a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 5, 2023. Dobbins pledged to continue enabling Team BAMC to be the premier medical center in the Department of Defense while highlighting the importance of sustaining a ready medical force and a medically ready force. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (April 6, 2023) -- Brooke Army Medical Center recognized two senior enlisted leaders during a change of responsibility ceremony April 5.



Command Sgt. Maj. Thurman Reynolds has been the BAMC command sergeant major since September 2020, serving with five different commanders. Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins is coming to BAMC after serving as the garrison command sergeant major at Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois.



Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, BAMC commanding general, praised Reynolds for his leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic response.



“His expert leadership has been critical to the overwhelming success of the largest inpatient hospital and the only Level I Trauma Center and Burn Center in the Department of Defense,” Teyhen said. “Command Sgt. Maj. Reynolds provided effective strategic influence across service and organizational lines to ensure BAMC was postured to support immediate COVID response operations for Joint Base San Antonio, the city of San Antonio, and the nation.”



BAMC’s COVID response included the vaccination of over 20,000 beneficiaries, testing of over 40,000 individuals, and dispensing of 162,000 prescriptions at one of the first curbside pharmacies in the DoD.



During Reynolds’ tenure, BAMC had a successful Joint Commission Triennial Survey, converted to MHS Genesis, and transitioned personnel, property, and systems to the Defense Health Agency.



“His leadership was of critical importance in reshaping BAMC’s culture of readiness despite the unprecedented demands placed on Team BAMC throughout the pandemic and our transition to the DHA,” the general said.



Under Reynolds' leadership and direction, BAMC was able to conduct numerous hospital field training exercises and regional trauma system exercises, while simultaneously supporting 33 national and international COVID response efforts involving the deployment of more than 330 Soldiers worldwide.



Teyhen credited Reynolds for his noncommissioned officer-driven strategic initiatives, including a monthly NCO Professional Development Program, ‘Medic Upgrade’ 68W preceptor program, Squad Leader Validation Course, Frontline Supervisor Course, Expert Field Medical Badge, and Air Assault training program, to name a few.”



The commander noted that BAMC’s pass rate for the EFMB is 100 percent, which is well above the average of 10 to 20 percent for the technical proficiency badge, and six of seven BAMC Soldiers achieved their Air Assault Badge.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Reynolds’ sustained efforts to enhance the professionalism of all military members, both Army and Air Force, were instrumental in the development of future leaders who are prepared to deploy, fight, and win decisively against any adversary, anytime and anywhere in a joint, multi-domain, large-scale combat operation,” Teyhen said.



The general thanked Reynolds and his family for all they have done for Team BAMC and wished them well as they move into the next chapter of life.



“Command Sgt. Major Reynolds, thank you for all you have done over the past three years to make BAMC the pinnacle of readiness, training, and innovative healthcare,” Teyhen said. “Thank you for your decades of service to our nation and to this organization. You are leaving behind an amazing legacy of excellence in leadership.”



Reynolds began by thanking his family for their continued support.



He also highlighted the role of a command sergeant major, saying you need to “enable the commander’s intent, extend the commander’s influence, promote the vision, professionally develop your whole organization, not just enlisted Soldiers, and serve as a servant leader for your people.”



“That was my goal here at BAMC, and hopefully I achieved that goal,” he said. “For the past 32 months it’s been a privilege and honor to serve as your command sergeant major.”



Reynolds outlined his keys to success, which he said aligned well with Teyhen’s command philosophy. They include communication, teamwork, personal discipline, values, and balance.



He thanked the entire BAMC team for allowing him to be their command sergeant major.



Reynolds said he tried to lead with patience, kindness, humility, respectfulness, selflessness, forgiveness, honesty, and commitment.



“My goal was to provide that to my formation, our people,” Reynolds said. “Serving Team BAMC was an honor and a blessing for me.”



Dobbins thanked Teyhen for selecting him as BAMC’s new command sergeant major.



“I pledge to continue enabling our team to be the premier medical center in the Department of Defense,” Dobbins said. “The mission is incredibly critical in support of our joint warfighters and their ability to deploy, fight and win.”



Dobbins thanked Reynolds for his help with the smooth transition and wished him well. He also thanked his family for their support.



“People are our greatest asset and that includes our military members, civilians, contractors, community partners and families,” Dobbins said. “The ability for us to sustain a ready medical force and a medically ready force hinges on the efforts of everyone here and I’m so proud to be a part of this incredible team.”



Teyhen welcomed Dobbins and his family to Team BAMC.



“I have full confidence that Command Sgt. Maj. Dobbins is the right person for the job of leading our enlisted corps as we emerge from the pandemic and look ahead to future challenges,” the general said.