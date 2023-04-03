Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins [Image 1 of 4]

    BAMC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Enlisted Soldiers present arms before the official party at a change of responsibility ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 5, 2023. The ceremony, officiated by BAMC commanding general, Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, recognized outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Thurman Reynolds, and welcomed new CSM, Command Sgt. Major John Dobbins. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    This work, BAMC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins [Image 4 of 4], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

