BAMC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins

Enlisted Soldiers present arms before the official party at a change of responsibility ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 5, 2023. The ceremony, officiated by BAMC commanding general, Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, recognized outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Thurman Reynolds, and welcomed new CSM, Command Sgt. Major John Dobbins. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

