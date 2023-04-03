BAMC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins

Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, commanding general, presents the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins, command sergeant major, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 5, 2023. Dobbins succeeds BAMC’s previous CSM, Command Sgt. Major Thurman Reynolds, who had served in the position since September of 2020. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

