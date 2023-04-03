USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Flight Quarters

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2023) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 4, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting a flight deck certification with the “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, the “Tophatters” of VFA-14, the “Rough Raiders” of VFA-125, the “Vigilantes” of VFA-151, and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. The ship recently completed an 18-month maintenance availability, receiving extensive restorations and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

