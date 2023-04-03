Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 20]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Flight Quarters

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eduardo Torres 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2023) – U.S. Sailors prepare to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 4, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting a flight deck certification with the “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, the “Tophatters” of VFA-14, the “Rough Raiders” of VFA-125, the “Vigilantes” of VFA-151, and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. The ship recently completed an 18-month maintenance availability, receiving extensive restorations and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 22:50
    Photo ID: 7724814
    VIRIN: 230404-N-FK754-2002
    Resolution: 6494x3653
    Size: 885.13 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Flight Quarters [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Eduardo Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight OPS
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    certification
    Navy
    flight deck

