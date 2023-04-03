USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Flight Quarters

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2023) – U.S. Sailors prepare to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 4, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting a flight deck certification with the “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, the “Tophatters” of VFA-14, the “Rough Raiders” of VFA-125, the “Vigilantes” of VFA-151, and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. The ship recently completed an 18-month maintenance availability, receiving extensive restorations and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

