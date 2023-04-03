Center, Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, passes the sword to incoming Chief Warrant Officer 5 Peter Davis, the newest Chief Warrant Officer of the Military Intelligence Corps during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fitch Auditorium, April 4. Davis is taking over the position from, right, CW5 Aaron H. Anderson, who has held the position since June 2020 (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Cory Deaton).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 20:23 Photo ID: 7724612 VIRIN: 230404-D-JY347-143 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.72 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAICoE holds Command Chief Warrant Officer change of responsibility ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.