Left, Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, presents an award to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Aaron H. Anderson, outgoing Chief Warrant Officer of the Military Intelligence Corps, and spouse Kimberly Anderson, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fitch Auditorium, April 4 (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Cory Deaton).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 20:23 Photo ID: 7724610 VIRIN: 230404-D-JY347-352 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.75 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAICoE holds Command Chief Warrant Officer change of responsibility ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.