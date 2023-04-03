USAICoE holds Command Chief Warrant Officer change of responsibility ceremony

Left to right, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Aaron H. Anderson, outgoing Chief Warrant Officer of the Military Intelligence Corps, incoming Chief Warrant Officer 5 Peter Davis, and Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, complete a change of responsibility ceremony at Fitch Auditorium, April 4.

