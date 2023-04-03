Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAICoE holds Command Chief Warrant Officer change of responsibility ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    USAICoE holds Command Chief Warrant Officer change of responsibility ceremony

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Adam Sain 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Left to right, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Aaron H. Anderson, outgoing Chief Warrant Officer of the Military Intelligence Corps, incoming Chief Warrant Officer 5 Peter Davis, and Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, complete a change of responsibility ceremony at Fitch Auditorium, April 4.

