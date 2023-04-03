Left to right, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Aaron H. Anderson, outgoing Chief Warrant Officer of the Military Intelligence Corps, incoming Chief Warrant Officer 5 Peter Davis, and Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, complete a change of responsibility ceremony at Fitch Auditorium, April 4.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 20:23
|Photo ID:
|7724613
|VIRIN:
|230404-A-KB140-600
|Resolution:
|2160x1440
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAICoE holds Command Chief Warrant Officer change of responsibility ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Adam Sain, identified by DVIDS
