USAICoE holds Command Chief Warrant Officer change of responsibility ceremony

Photo By Amy Stork | Center, Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, passes the sword to incoming Chief Warrant Officer 5 Peter Davis, the newest Chief Warrant Officer of the Military Intelligence Corps during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fitch Auditorium, April 4. Davis is taking over the position from, right, CW5 Aaron H. Anderson, who has held the position since June 2020 (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Cory Deaton).

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The Military Intelligence Corps and U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) welcomed Chief Warrant Officer 5 Peter Davis as its newest Chief Warrant Officer of the MI Corps during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fitch Auditorium, April 4.

Davis took over the position from CW5 Aaron H. Anderson, who held the position since June 2020.



With the change of responsibility, Davis becomes the 9th Chief Warrant Officer of the Military Intelligence Corps, the USAICoE Command Chief Warrant Officer and the senior leader for all Military Intelligence Warrant Officers across the U.S. Army. Additionally, Davis becomes the first Signals Intelligence Technician to hold the position since its inception in June 1999.



“I am excited to watch the future turn into the present, as we connect training, education, systems, and technology, to provide the most accurate information for the most efficient force in the Department of Defense. The time for modernization is here now, we must ensure that the lowest level of soldier all the way to the highest senior leader is nested with the same lines of effort and priorities for the intelligence warfighting function. We can only do this as one team as we work together in both the institutional and operational domains.”



The Chief Warrant Officer of the MI Corps and USAICoE serves as the executive technical advisor to the Commanding General, USAICoE on all military intelligence and warrant officer matters. The position manages the policies and procedures for all 2,500 Military Intelligence Warrant Officers in the active Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve, to include training, talent management, leader development, and retention as they affect the readiness of the MI Corps.



As the outgoing CCWO, Anderson said it had been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the 8th Chief Warrant Officer of the MI Corps and he was humbled to be a part of the modernization effort as the representative of the Military Intelligence Warrant Officer Cohort for the past three years.



“I am very appreciative of the support I received and everything we accomplished during my tenure. The Army is at an inflection point on multiple fronts, as we transition from counterinsurgency operations to Large-Scale Combat Operations in a multi-domain environment. Ongoing modernization efforts within the MI Corps will no doubt continue to enhance the Army’s sensing and analytic capabilities, significantly contributing to our ability to fight and win the nation’s wars,” Anderson said. “As I depart, I would like to thank the many great Officers, Warrant Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers, Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and contract partners that have mentored, coached, and supported me along my journey.”



Anderson has been wearing two hats since May 2022, and currently serves as the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he provides technical advice and recommendations on all U.S. Army Warrant Officer modernization, leader development, personnel, and policy.



Prior to the position of CCWO, Davis served as the Warrant Officer Training Branch chief, a position responsible for leading, mentoring, and managing a team of 30 warrant officers, Department of the Army civilians, and contractors serving as instructors for 10 diverse courses to include the MI Warrant Officer Basic, Advanced, Intermediate Level Education and Senior Service Education courses. These courses train approximately 550 warrant officer students annually from the Active, Reserve, and National Guard components.



“We are modernizing material solutions, non-material solutions, training, doctrine, and force structure across all our intelligence disciplines, all the way from the schoolhouse to the Joint Force,” Davis said. “There comes a point where we must lead the implementation of these amazing intelligence systems and processes, and this is that time. While we will continue to experiment and innovate, we must also put the capabilities into action and deliver technologically adept and skilled intelligence Soldiers to match the systems that we are employing.”