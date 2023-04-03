Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phase to Chapel [Image 4 of 4]

    Phase to Chapel

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dundre Davis, Liberty Wing Chapel noncommissioned officer in charge of programs and administration, and 48th Fighter Wing Chaplain (Maj.) Justin Szeker review duties of the work week at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2023. Religious Affairs Airmen are vital parts of the Chapel as they can counsel Airmen, are qualified on crisis intervention including suicide pre and postvention, and trained in an assortment of spiritual resiliency tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    This work, Phase to Chapel [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From Crew Chief to Religious Affairs Airman: One Airman's Journey

