Phase to Chapel

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dundre Davis, Liberty Wing Chapel noncommissioned officer in charge of programs and administration, watches Master Sgt. Noah Wells, Religious Affairs superintendent, make notes on his whiteboard at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2023. Davis said his work ethic is guided by a servant mindset that is a result of his deeply held religious convictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 03:55
|Photo ID:
|7723061
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-EJ253-003
|Resolution:
|4630x3307
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
