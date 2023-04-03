Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phase to Chapel [Image 1 of 4]

    Phase to Chapel

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dundre Davis, Liberty Wing Chapel noncommissioned officer in charge of programs and administration, helps Airman 1st Class Shayla Coleman, Religious Affairs Airman, with scheduling at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2023. Davis was directly hired into his duty position by the U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens, and Chief Master Sgt. Sadie Chambers, U.S. Air Force Religious Affairs career field manager, after the two had visited for the Ely Cathedral Thanksgiving Day dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 03:55
    This work, Phase to Chapel [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    service

    48th Fighter Wing

    Spiritual Resiliency

    cross-train

    United States Air Force Chaplain Corps

    Liberty Wing Chapel

    TAGS

