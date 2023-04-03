U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dundre Davis, Liberty Wing Chapel noncommissioned officer in charge of programs and administration, helps Airman 1st Class Shayla Coleman, Religious Affairs Airman, with scheduling at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2023. Davis was directly hired into his duty position by the U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens, and Chief Master Sgt. Sadie Chambers, U.S. Air Force Religious Affairs career field manager, after the two had visited for the Ely Cathedral Thanksgiving Day dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 03:55 Photo ID: 7723059 VIRIN: 230405-F-EJ253-001 Resolution: 3939x5514 Size: 10.25 MB Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Phase to Chapel [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.