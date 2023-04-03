Phase to Chapel

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dundre Davis, Liberty Wing Chapel noncommissioned officer in charge of programs and administration, sits inside the Liberty Wing Chapel at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 3, 2023. Davis said on of his goals is to help others strengthen their spiritual resilience with a sense of self and purpose, driven by beliefs and principles or values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
