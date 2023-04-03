Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The power of resilience: A US Marine's story of courage and empowerment [Image 4 of 5]

    The power of resilience: A US Marine's story of courage and empowerment

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Christina Grantham, the director of the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, speaks about the active-duty fund drive at the American Forces Network, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 21, 2023. The primary objective of the annual fund drive is to promote programs and services accessible to active-duty service members, and to raise funds to support such programs and services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

