The power of resilience: A US Marine's story of courage and empowerment

Christina Grantham graduated Matthew C. Perry High School in 1996 as the salutatorian and was featured on the air station's publication, the Torri Teller. Grantham enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1997 and retired in 2021, serving 24 years, and is now the MCAS Iwakuni Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) director. (Courtesy photo by Christina Grantham)

