Christina Grantham, pictured here as a U.S. Marine Corps recruit, enlisted in the Marines as an aviation communication systems technician in 1997. Grantham served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom after 24 years of honorable service, she retired as a sergeant major in 2021. (Courtesy photo by Christina Grantham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 01:23 Photo ID: 7722935 VIRIN: 230309-M-EU483-1037 Resolution: 4834x6043 Size: 21.22 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The power of resilience: A US Marine's story of courage and empowerment [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.