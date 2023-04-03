Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The power of resilience: A US Marine's story of courage and empowerment [Image 1 of 5]

    The power of resilience: A US Marine's story of courage and empowerment

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Ret. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christina Grantham, now the director of the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, poses for a photo in front of her retirement shadow box at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 9, 2023. As the director of the NMCRS, Grantham provides support to individuals facing adversity through a variety of means, including quick-assist loans, the visiting nurses program, thrift shops, education assistance, and personal finance classes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

    TAGS

    sexual harassment
    sexual assault
    retired Marine
    Navy Marine Corps Relief Society
    active-duty fund drive
    Faces of Iwakuni

