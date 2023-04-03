IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; EST Range

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Mandes assigned to United States Army Garrison Bavaria partakes in the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) which simulates live weapon training events that directly support individual and crew-served weapons qualification, including individual marksmanship, small unit collective and judgmental escalation-of-force exercises in a controlled environment as part of the Installation Management Command-Europe’s Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 3, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

