IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; EST Range

U.S. Soldiers assigned to United States Army Garrison Bavaria partake in the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) which simulates live weapon training events that directly support individual and crew-served weapons qualification, including individual marksmanship, small unit collective and judgmental escalation-of-force exercises in a controlled environment as part of the of the Installation Management Command-Europe’s Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 3, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

