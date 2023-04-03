Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; EST Range [Image 1 of 6]

    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; EST Range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to United States Army Garrison Bavaria partake in the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) which simulates live weapon training events that directly support individual and crew-served weapons qualification, including individual marksmanship, small unit collective and judgmental escalation-of-force exercises in a controlled environment as part of the of the Installation Management Command-Europe’s Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 3, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 09:41
    Photo ID: 7721495
    VIRIN: 230403-A-BA691-0004
    Resolution: 6964x4643
    Size: 24.58 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    This work, IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; EST Range [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

