A U.S. Soldier assigned to United States Army Garrison Bavaria partakes in the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) which simulates live weapon training events that directly support individual and crew-served weapons qualification, including individual marksmanship, small unit collective and judgmental escalation-of-force exercises in a controlled environment as part of the Installation Management Command-Europe’s Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 3, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 09:41
|Photo ID:
|7721509
|VIRIN:
|230403-A-BA691-0028
|Resolution:
|7968x5312
|Size:
|23.16 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; EST Range [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
