    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; EST Range [Image 4 of 6]

    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; EST Range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to United States Army Garrison Bavaria partakes in the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) which simulates live weapon training events that directly support individual and crew-served weapons qualification, including individual marksmanship, small unit collective and judgmental escalation-of-force exercises in a controlled environment as part of the Installation Management Command-Europe’s Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 3, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 09:41
    Photo ID: 7721509
    VIRIN: 230403-A-BA691-0028
    Resolution: 7968x5312
    Size: 23.16 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition; EST Range [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    BestWarrior
    IMCOM-Europe
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAG-B

