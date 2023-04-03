Chief of Naval Personnel Visits USS Benfold

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 4, 2023) Cmdr. Marcus Seeger, Commanding Officer of USS Benfold (DDG 65), from Taylor Lake Village, Texas (right) greets Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP)s Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, from Carney’s Point, New Jersey, during a visit to Yokosuka, Japan, April 4. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

