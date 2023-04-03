Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Personnel Visits USS Benfold [Image 4 of 5]

    Chief of Naval Personnel Visits USS Benfold

    JAPAN

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 4, 2023) Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP) Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, from Carney’s Point, New Jersey, visits Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a visit to Yokosuka, Japan, April 4. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    7th fleet
    uss benfold
    ddg 65
    desron 15

