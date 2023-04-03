YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 4, 2023) Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP) Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, from Carney’s Point, New Jersey, visits Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a visit to Yokosuka, Japan, April 4. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 01:59
|Photo ID:
|7720930
|VIRIN:
|230404-N-QF023-1100
|Resolution:
|6720x4266
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief of Naval Personnel Visits USS Benfold [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT