Chief of Naval Personnel Visits USS Benfold

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 4, 2023) Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP) Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, from Carney’s Point, New Jersey, visits Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a visit to Yokosuka, Japan, April 4. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

