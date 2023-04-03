Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston hosts a change of command ceremony for gold crew’s commanding officer [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Charleston hosts a change of command ceremony for gold crew’s commanding officer

    SINGAPORE

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dan Serianni 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    230324-N-HG846-1119 SINGAPORE (March 24, 2023) – Cdr. Andrew (Spike) Lamson walks through the side boys during the Charleston Gold Crew change of command ceremony on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in Singapore, March 24. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance cooperation with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

    IMAGE INFO

