230324-N-HG846-1119 SINGAPORE (March 24, 2023) – Cdr. Andrew (Spike) Lamson walks through the side boys during the Charleston Gold Crew change of command ceremony on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in Singapore, March 24. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance cooperation with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 00:46 Photo ID: 7720844 VIRIN: 230324-N-HG846-1119 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 1.16 MB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston hosts a change of command ceremony for gold crew’s commanding officer [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.