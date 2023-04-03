USS Charleston hosts a change of command ceremony for gold crew’s commanding officer

230324-N-HG846-1064 SINGAPORE (March 24, 2023) – Capt. Sean Lewis, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON)7, awards Cdr. Andrew (Spike) Lamson, commanding officer, Charleston Gold Crew the meritorious service medal during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in Singapore, March 24. Charleston, part of DESRON 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance cooperation with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

