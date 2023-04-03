Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Charleston hosts a change of command ceremony for gold crew’s commanding officer [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Charleston hosts a change of command ceremony for gold crew’s commanding officer

    SINGAPORE

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dan Serianni 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    230324-N-HG846-1064 SINGAPORE (March 24, 2023) – Capt. Sean Lewis, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON)7, awards Cdr. Andrew (Spike) Lamson, commanding officer, Charleston Gold Crew the meritorious service medal during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in Singapore, March 24. Charleston, part of DESRON 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance cooperation with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 00:46
    Photo ID: 7720843
    VIRIN: 230324-N-HG846-1064
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston hosts a change of command ceremony for gold crew’s commanding officer [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Charleston hosts a change of command ceremony for gold crew’s commanding officer
    USS Charleston hosts a change of command ceremony for gold crew’s commanding officer
    USS Charleston hosts a change of command ceremony for gold crew’s commanding officer
    USS Charleston hosts a change of command ceremony for gold crew’s commanding officer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    PACFLT
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)
    CTF 76/3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT