USS Charleston hosts a change of command ceremony for gold crew’s commanding officer

230324-N-HG846-1038 SINGAPORE (March 24, 2023) – Capt. Sean Lewis, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, gives remarks during the Charleston Gold Crew change of command ceremony on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) in Singapore, March 24. Charleston, part of DESRON 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance cooperation with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)
