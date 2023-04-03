U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Espinosa, left, of the Guam National Guard 1224th Engineer Support Company, familiarizes Rear Adm. Aurelio Rabusa, Jr., Deputy Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs, Armed forces of the Philippines with his construction equipment in Yigo, Guam June 11, 2016.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2016 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:44 Photo ID: 7720588 VIRIN: 160611-Z-RJ317-0001 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 4.19 MB Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines visits the Guam Guard [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.