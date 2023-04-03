Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces of the Philippines visits the Guam Guard [Image 4 of 4]

    Armed Forces of the Philippines visits the Guam Guard

    GUAM

    06.11.2016

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Espinosa, left, of the Guam National Guard 1224th Engineer Support Company, familiarizes Rear Adm. Aurelio Rabusa, Jr., Deputy Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs, Armed forces of the Philippines with his construction equipment in Yigo, Guam June 11, 2016.

    This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines visits the Guam Guard [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

