U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Espinosa, left, of the Guam National Guard 1224th Engineer Support Company, familiarizes Rear Adm. Aurelio Rabusa, Jr., Deputy Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs, Armed forces of the Philippines with his construction equipment in Yigo, Guam June 11, 2016.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 20:44
|Photo ID:
|7720588
|VIRIN:
|160611-Z-RJ317-0001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines visits the Guam Guard [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
