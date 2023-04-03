U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Benny Paulino, right, with Maj. Gen. Joel C. Marayag, Deputy Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs, Armed forces of the Philippines, left, greet students from the San Isidro Elementary School in Pampanga, Philippines May 9, 2015. Engineers of the 1224th Engineer Support Company, Guam National Guard, recently constructed a school library for the students under the Guard's State Partnership Program.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2012
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 20:44
|Photo ID:
|7720586
|VIRIN:
|120519-Z-RJ317-0001
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard builds school library in Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Kenneth Ola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT