U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Benny Paulino, right, with Maj. Gen. Joel C. Marayag, Deputy Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs, Armed forces of the Philippines, left, greet students from the San Isidro Elementary School in Pampanga, Philippines May 9, 2015. Engineers of the 1224th Engineer Support Company, Guam National Guard, recently constructed a school library for the students under the Guard's State Partnership Program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2012 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:44 Photo ID: 7720586 VIRIN: 120519-Z-RJ317-0001 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 3.71 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Guard builds school library in Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Kenneth Ola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.