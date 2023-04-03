Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam Guard builds school library in Philippines [Image 2 of 4]

    Guam Guard builds school library in Philippines

    GUAM

    05.19.2012

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kenneth Ola 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Benny Paulino, right, with Maj. Gen. Joel C. Marayag, Deputy Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs, Armed forces of the Philippines, left, greet students from the San Isidro Elementary School in Pampanga, Philippines May 9, 2015. Engineers of the 1224th Engineer Support Company, Guam National Guard, recently constructed a school library for the students under the Guard's State Partnership Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2012
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:44
    Photo ID: 7720586
    VIRIN: 120519-Z-RJ317-0001
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Guard builds school library in Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Kenneth Ola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guam Guard conducts medical outreach in the Philippines
    Guam Guard builds school library in Philippines
    Guam Guard conducts medical outreach in the Philippines
    Armed Forces of the Philippines visits the Guam Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDCAP
    Armed Forces of the Philippines
    State Partnership Program
    Guam National Guard
    ENCAP
    AFP
    SPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT