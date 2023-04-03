Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard conducts medical outreach in the Philippines [Image 3 of 4]

    Guam Guard conducts medical outreach in the Philippines

    GUAM

    09.13.2014

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kenneth Ola 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Roger Kaneshiro, right, of the Guam National Guard's Medical Readiness Detachment, conducts a dental exam of a resident during a State Partnership Program Civil Action Program in Tacloban, Philippines Sept. 13, 2014.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2014
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:44
    Photo ID: 7720587
    VIRIN: 140913-Z-RJ317-0001
    Resolution: 4578x3042
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Guard conducts medical outreach in the Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Kenneth Ola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEDCAP
    Armed Forces of the Philippines
    State Partnership Program
    Guam National Guard
    AFP
    SPP

