U.S. Army 1st Lt. Stephani Taijeron, Guam National Guard, treats a patient during a State Partnership Program Medical Civil Action Program with the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Cebu, Philippines Aug. 27, 2011.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2011
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 20:44
|Photo ID:
|7720585
|VIRIN:
|110827-Z-RJ317-0001
|Resolution:
|3598x2390
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard conducts medical outreach in the Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Kenneth Ola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT