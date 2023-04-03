Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard conducts medical outreach in the Philippines [Image 1 of 4]

    Guam Guard conducts medical outreach in the Philippines

    GUAM

    08.27.2011

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kenneth Ola 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Stephani Taijeron, Guam National Guard, treats a patient during a State Partnership Program Medical Civil Action Program with the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Cebu, Philippines Aug. 27, 2011.

    TAGS

    MEDCAP
    Armed Forces of the Philippines
    State Partnership Program
    Guam National Guard
    AFP
    SPP

