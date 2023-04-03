Date Taken: 08.27.2011 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 20:44 Photo ID: 7720585 VIRIN: 110827-Z-RJ317-0001 Resolution: 3598x2390 Size: 2.39 MB Location: GU

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Guam Guard conducts medical outreach in the Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Kenneth Ola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.