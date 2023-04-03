Child Abuse Prevention Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month Observed at Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 3, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes leadership gathered together at the Great Lakes Fleet and Family Support Center in Bldg. 26 to observe the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on April 3. During the month of April, the Clothesline Project will be on display in the foyer of FFSC in Bldg. 26. The Clothesline Project’s mission is to highlight the issue of violence against women. Women affected by violence decorate t-shirts to express their emotions. The t-shirts are hung on a clothesline to be viewed by base personnel to raise awareness. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

