Child Abuse Prevention Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month Observed at Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 3, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes leadership gathered together at the Great Lakes Fleet and Family Support Center in Bldg. 26 to observe the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on April 3. Cmdr. Terry Traweek, Naval Station Great Lakes executive officer, participates in Pinwheels for Prevention by planting a pinwheel alongside Fleet and Family Support Center workers. The Pinwheels for Prevention campaign serves as a reminder that everyone has a responsibility to help protect children in the community through education and awareness, support and outreach to children and families in need, and by reporting suspected child abuse or neglect. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

