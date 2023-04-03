Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Child Abuse Prevention Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month Observed at Great Lakes [Image 4 of 5]

    Child Abuse Prevention Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month Observed at Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 3, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes leadership gathered together at the Great Lakes Fleet and Family Support Center in Bldg. 26 to observe the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on April 3. Capt. Jason Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, signs the proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

