Child Abuse Prevention Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month Observed at Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 3, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes leadership gathered together at the Great Lakes Fleet and Family Support Center in Bldg. 26 to observe the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on April 3. Capt. Jason Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, signs the proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

