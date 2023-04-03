Child Abuse Prevention Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month Observed at Great Lakes

Photo By John Sheppard | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 3, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes leadership gathered...... read more read more Photo By John Sheppard | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 3, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes leadership gathered together at the Great Lakes Fleet and Family Support Center in Bldg. 26 to observe the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on April 3. During the month of April, the Clothesline Project will be on display in the foyer of FFSC in Bldg. 26. The Clothesline Project’s mission is to highlight the issue of violence against women. Women affected by violence decorate t-shirts to express their emotions. The t-shirts are hung on a clothesline to be viewed by base personnel to raise awareness. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. - Naval Station Great Lakes leadership gathered together at the Great Lakes Fleet and Family Support Center in Bldg. 26 to observe the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on April 3.



Capt. Jason Williamson, NSGL commanding officer, thanked Kerri George, FFSC director, and her staff for doing an outstanding job. “Springtime here is when Great Lakes starts to open up. We’ve gotten through the snow. We’ve gotten through the winter. This is the beginning of our busy season. Thank you in advance for all of your hard work,” Williamson said.



After signing the proclamations for the observances, Williamson, Cmdr. Terry Traweek, NSGL executive officer, and Command Master Chief Tony Corey, NSGL CMC, went out to the front lawn of FFSC with FFSC staff to plant a pinwheel garden.



The Pinwheels for Prevention campaign serves as a reminder that everyone has a responsibility to help protect children in the community through education and awareness, support and outreach to children and families in need, and by reporting suspected child abuse or neglect.

In addition to Pinwheels for Prevention, in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Kids Safety Festival will be held on April 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Burkey Mall (NEX and Commissary) parking lot.



A number of events are planned for SAAPM, said Amanda Hanner, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator at FFSC. The most notable event is the Sexual Assault Prevention Response Color Run 5k on April 26 at 4 p.m. starting in front of Ross Theater.



Other events include Teal BINGO on April 18 at the Great Lakes USO; and the No Dough Dinner and Teal Tie-Dye on April 20 at the Great Lakes USO. “We are also going to be doing ‘Chalk the Walk,’ so you will see messages of hope, healing and support around the base,” said Hanner. “We are extremely happy that the captain was here to sign our proclamation.”



Also during the month of April, the Clothesline Project will be on display in the foyer of FFSC in Bldg. 26. The Clothesline Project’s mission is to highlight the issue of violence against women. Women affected by violence decorate t-shirts to express their emotions. The t-shirts are hung on a clothesline to be viewed by base personnel to raise awareness.



For more about FFSC, visit www.navylifegl.com and click on “Support Services” and then “Fleet & Family Support,” or call 847-688-3603.



For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.cnic.navy.mil/greatlakes.