ROK Admiral visits USS Makin Island

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Eric Olson, executive officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gives a gift to Republic of Korea Navy Vice Adm. Myung Soo Kim, the ROK Navy Fleet Commander, after a ship tour aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in Busan, South Korea on March 24, 2023. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK's combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

