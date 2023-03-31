Republic of Korea Navy Vice Adm. Myung Soo Kim, the ROK Navy Fleet Commander, poses for a group photo alongside U.S. Navy Capt. Tony Chavez, commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Eric Olson, executive officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Navy sailors aboard the USS Makin Island in Busan, South Korea on March 24, 2023. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK's combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 05:55 Photo ID: 7716158 VIRIN: 230324-M-VS123-1126 Resolution: 5429x3619 Size: 2.55 MB Location: 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK Admiral visits USS Makin Island [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.