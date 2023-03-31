Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    Republic of Korea Navy Vice Adm. Myung Soo Kim, the ROK Navy Fleet Commander, visits the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in Busan, South Korea on March 24, 2023. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK's combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

    This work, ROK Admiral visits USS Makin Island [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Navy
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    13th MEU
    MKI

