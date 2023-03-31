U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Eric Olson, executive officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shake hands with Republic of Korea Navy Vice Adm. Myung Soo Kim, the ROK Navy Fleet Commander, during a ship tour aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in Busan, South Korea on March 24, 2023. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, Ssang Yong 2023 strengthens the Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward the ROK's combined defense of the Korean Peninsula and increasing the readiness of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 05:55 Photo ID: 7716155 VIRIN: 230324-M-VS123-1012 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.25 MB Location: 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK Admiral visits USS Makin Island [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.