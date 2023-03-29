100th CES Power Production Maintains Base Electricity

U.S. Air Force Airman Gracie Gary, 100th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production technician, replaces a water pump in a generator at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 30, 2023. The generator supplies electric power for emergency use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
